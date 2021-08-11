SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Sponsored
Advertisement

South Carolina gov gets anti-abortion org’s 1st 2022 backing

A leading anti-abortion group has picked South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster as its first...
A leading anti-abortion group has picked South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster as its first state-level endorsement in next year’s elections.
By MEG KINNARD
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 8:07 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A leading anti-abortion group has picked South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster as its first state-level endorsement in next year’s elections.

The organization tells The Associated Press that it’s part of a broader strategy to seed top jobs with abortion opponents as the U.S. Supreme Court considers whether to give states more power over the issue.

Officials from the Susan B. Anthony List will travel to Greenville on Wednesday to give their endorsement to McMaster, a Republican currently his second full term in office.

Marjorie Dannenfelser, the organization’s president, told The Associated Press that McMaster’s key role in a case challenging Mississippi’s new abortion law makes him “a hero in defending life” and a good fit for their group.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

Kevin Shacqile Roney faces of maximum penalty of 10 years in federal prison and a fine of...
Columbia gang member pleads guilty in Federal Court
Brandon Presha, Laurens unlicensed tattoo artist charged with tattooing in a McDonald's
‘Disgusting display’: Man charged with tattooing child inside SC McDonald’s
A legal challenge to Columbia's mask mandate in day cares and schools is brewing.
SC AG says Columbia school mask mandate ‘violates state law’
Drive-by shooting leaves truck damaged, sense of security shaken in Lexington Co. neighborhood
Drive-by shooting leaves truck damaged, sense of security shaken in Lexington Co. neighborhood
Irmo man accused of exposing himself to woman at gas station

Latest News

La’Nyvia Janiece Burts was last seen on Sunday at around 4:30 a.m.
SC deputies searching for missing 14-year-old
wis
First Alert: Hot and humid weather continues, also tracking the tropics
(Photo by Brent N. Clarke/Invision/AP, File)
Only 35 Garth Brooks fans get vaccines before concert
According to officials with the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office, the school went on lockdown...
Active shooter call at Volunteer High School ‘appears to be a hoax’