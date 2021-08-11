SC deputies searching for missing 14-year-old

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WIS) - Deputies with the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office are asking for the public to be on the lookout for a missing 14-year-old.

Deputies say La’Nyvia Janiece Burts ran away and was last seen on Sunday, August 8 at around 4:30 a.m. on McDowell Street in Greenville.

According to deputies, Burts is five feet tall and weighs 115 pounds.

Investigators request for anyone who sees her to call 911 immediately.

