Pelion gang member sentenced for trafficking cocaine

Reynerio Romero
Reynerio Romero(Lexington County Sheriff's Office)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 1:24 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - A validated gang member was sentenced to 15 years on Wednesday for trafficking cocaine.

Reynerio Romero, Jr., 27, of Pelion, pled guilty to trafficking cocaine.

In May of 2020, a vehicle was stopped for a traffic violation after leaving a location that was under surveillance for drug activity near Old Barnwell Road in West Columbia.

Romero was in the passenger seat of the vehicle and deputies smelled marijuana that led to a search of the vehicle.

Deputies say they recovered marijuana, approximately 13 grams of cocaine, and several multi-colored pills that tested positive for methamphetamine from the passenger side.

Law enforcement also located a stolen Draco semiautomatic pistol with a loaded 30-round magazine in the trunk of the vehicle.

After law enforcement advised Romero of his Miranda rights, he admitted to possessing the drugs, deputies said.

During the investigation, law enforcement obtained a search warrant to access Romero’s cell phone.

The search of the device revealed evidence of drug sales as well as numerous photos and videos that Romero posted on different social media applications for the purpose of advertising drug sales.

Law enforcement also discovered posts that confirmed Romero’s gang affiliation.

Romero will be transferred to the South Carolina Department of Corrections to begin the immediate service of his sentence.

