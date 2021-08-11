SkyView
Over 100 students test positive for COVID-19 in Kershaw County

(WIS)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 4:36 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Kershaw County School District has announced that over 100 students have tested positive for COVID-19.

According to the school district’s dashboard, 113 students and 19 staff members have tested positive.

Of those 113, 48 are elementary students, 31 are middle school students, and 34 are high school students.

Districts officials also say 541 students and 9 staff members have been quarantined due to potential exposure to the virus.

Of those 541, 262 are elementary students, 117 are middle school students, and 160 are high school students.

RELATED STORY | Kershaw County students return to classes as COVID cases surge in SC

Kershaw County School District says it will be keeping track of the number of students and staff who have tested positive to COVID-19 or have been quarantined due to close contact with someone who has tested positive.

However, this data does not include students attending the Virtual Academy, unless they are involved in extracurricular activities.

Parents will be notified if/when a COVID-19 positive individual has been present within their child’s classroom, or within close contact with their child.

For more information, click here.

