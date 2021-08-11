First Alert: Hot and humid weather continues, also tracking the tropics

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The heat and humidity continues today with highs in the low 90s making it feel like 103-105! We also are tracking a tropical storm.

First Alert Weather Headlines:

· Scattered and isolated thunder is possible this afternoon with low 90s for highs.

· The heat and humidity continue throughout the rest of the week into the weekend.

· There’s a 30% chance of storms today and Thursday.

· The chance goes down to 20% Friday and Saturday with highs in the low to mid 90s.

· We cool off as our chances of rain goes up next week. Some of the rain could be tropical in nature.

· We’re tracking activity in the tropics, which could impact parts of the southeast U.S. late this weekend into early next week.

First Alert Weather Story:

Highs today are in the low 90s with a 30% chance of some showers and storms, the same goes for Thursday. High pressure sits to our east and funnels in the heat and humidity from the south. A very weak shortwave aloft will help bring the chance of afternoon storm each day.

Another high pressure system builds from the southwest and lowers our chances of rain to 20% for Friday and Saturday. Highs are in the low to mid 90s with lows in the mid 70s.

Sunday we have a 30% chance of some afternoon rain and storms. Highs are right around 90 with partly to mostly cloudy skies.

Next week our humidity and moisture goes up, due in part to what’s left of Tropical Storm Fred. There’s a 50% chance of rain and thunder for Monday and Tuesday with highs in the low to mid 80s.

Tropics:

Tropical Storm Fred is moving west at 17mph and has 40mph winds. It is expected to maintain its tropical storm status as it moves over the Dominican Republic. It moves into the Gulf of Mexico/Florida region by this weekend. Some of its moisture could reach us by early next week.

There’s also a 30% chance of development of a system in the west/central Atlantic within the next 5 days. We will keep our eyes on both systems!

Today: Partly Cloudy. A Few Scattered Showers & Storms (30%). Highs in the low 90s. Heat index 100+.

Thursday: Partly Cloudy. Scattered Showers & Storms (30%). Highs in the low to mid 90s. Heat index 100+.

Friday: Partly Cloudy. Scattered Rain & Storms (20%). Highs in the low to mid 90s. Heat index 100+.

Saturday: Partly Cloudy. Scattered Storms (20%). Highs in the low to mid 90s. Heat index 100+.

Sunday: Partly Cloudy. Scattered Storms (30%). Highs in the low 90s.

Monday: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain & Storms (50%). Highs in the low 80s.

Tuesday: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain & Storms (50%). Highs in the mid 80s.

