First Alert Forecast: Tracking storms in the Midlands and watching the tropics

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Get ready for a few more showers and storms in your forecast through your weekend. We’re also tracking activity in the tropics, which could potentially impact parts of South Carolina next week.

First Alert Weather Headlines:

· Tonight, we’ll see partly cloudy skies. An isolated shower or storm is possible early (20%). Low temperatures will be in the mid 70s.

· The Perseid Meteor Shower peaks tonight through early Friday morning.

· Tracking more heat and storms in the Midlands through your weekend.

· A few afternoon showers and storms are possible Thursday (20-30%). Highs will be in the low to mid 90s. The humidity will make it feel like the triple digits.

· Expecting a 20% chance of rain and storms on Friday. Otherwise, we’ll see partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the mid 90s.

· Your weekend will not be a washout, but more storms are in your forecast this weekend. Saturday features a 20% chance of storms. By Sunday, storm chances increase to 40%.

· We’re tracking activity in the tropics, especially Fred, which could impact parts of the southeast U.S. this weekend into early next week. Some of the storm’s moisture could affect our forecast in the Midlands early next week.

First Alert Weather Story:

As we move through your Wednesday night, expect partly cloudy skies in the Midlands. A few isolated showers and storms are possible early. Rain chances are around 20%. Some patchy fog is possible overnight.

It will be warm tonight otherwise. Low temperatures will be in the mid 70s.

Also, if you have a chance tonight, look up in the nighttime sky. The Perseid Meteor Shower peaks tonight through dawn Friday morning. The Perseid Meteor Shower is one of the most vibrant meteor showers each year. Make sure you get away from the city lights, and allow your eyes to adjust to the nighttime sky once you’re outside.

The best viewing will likely happen after midnight through dawn tonight into Thursday and then again Thursday into Friday morning. You could see between 40 and 60 meteors per hour. Hopefully, low clouds and fog don’t block your view of the meteor shower. Enjoy!

High pressure will continue to influence our weather from offshore, giving way to more hot, humid weather and a chance of showers and storms.

On Thursday, a few scattered showers and storms are possible. Rain chances are around 20-30%. Highs will be in the low to mid 90s. It will feel even hotter because of the humidity, with a heat index above 100 degrees in many communities.

A few isolated storms are also possible Friday (20% chance). Otherwise, we’ll see a mix of sun and clouds. Highs will be in the mid 90s.

This weekend will not be a washout, but showers and storms are in your forecast.

Rain chances are around 20% on Saturday. The chance for rain will increase to 40% by Sunday afternoon and evening. Highs will be in the upper 80s and lower 90s this weekend.

Let’s keep an eye on the forecast next week.

Moisture from the tropics, specifically from Fred, might enhance some showers and storms in the Palmetto State, bringing heavier downpours to the Midlands into Monday and Tuesday. Of course, this will all depend on the exact track that Fred takes as it moves toward the U.S. Rain chances are around 50% Monday and Tuesday.

Some localized flooding is possible. We’ll watch the system closely for you. High temperatures will be in the lower 80s early next week.

We’re also keeping an eye on Invest 95-L located in the tropical Atlantic Ocean. It’s moving westward, toward the Caribbean Sea. This tropical wave has a 50% chance of tropical development in the next 5 days.

Tonight: Partly Cloudy. A Few Isolated Showers/Storms Possible Early (20-30%). Patchy Fog. Low temperatures in the low to mid 70s.

Thursday: Partly Cloudy. Scattered Showers & Storms (20-30%). Highs in the low to mid 90s. Heat index 100+.

Friday: Partly Cloudy. Scattered Rain & Storms (30%). Highs in the low to mid 90s. Heat index 100+.

Saturday: Partly Cloudy. Scattered Storms (40%). Highs in the low to mid 90s. Heat index 100+.

Sunday: Partly Cloudy. Scattered Storms (50%). Highs in the low 90s.

Monday: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain & Storms (50%). Highs in the upper 80s.

Tuesday: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain & Storms (50%). Highs in the mid 80s.

