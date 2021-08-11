Armed robbery suspect sought in Kershaw County

CASSATT, S.C. (WIS) - Investigators say to be on the lookout for a man wanted for an armed robbery in Kershaw County.

Officials with the Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office say Raquan Antrun Holmes, 22, of Bishopville has been identified as a suspect in an armed robbery at the Dollar General located on U.S. Highway 1 North in Cassatt on August 6.

Deputies say he may be driving a 2009 Kia Sorrento with South Carolina license plate “UDY 114″.

Officials say Holmes should be considered armed and dangerous.

If anyone sees Holmes, or knows of his whereabouts, you are urged to notify law enforcement.

