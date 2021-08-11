SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Sponsored
Advertisement

Armed robbery suspect sought in Kershaw County

By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 12:50 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CASSATT, S.C. (WIS) - Investigators say to be on the lookout for a man wanted for an armed robbery in Kershaw County.

Officials with the Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office say Raquan Antrun Holmes, 22, of Bishopville has been identified as a suspect in an armed robbery at the Dollar General located on U.S. Highway 1 North in Cassatt on August 6.

Deputies say he may be driving a 2009 Kia Sorrento with South Carolina license plate “UDY 114″.

Officials say Holmes should be considered armed and dangerous.

If anyone sees Holmes, or knows of his whereabouts, you are urged to notify law enforcement.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

Kevin Shacqile Roney faces of maximum penalty of 10 years in federal prison and a fine of...
Columbia gang member pleads guilty in Federal Court
Brandon Presha, Laurens unlicensed tattoo artist charged with tattooing in a McDonald's
‘Disgusting display’: Man charged with tattooing child inside SC McDonald’s
Drive-by shooting leaves truck damaged, sense of security shaken in Lexington Co. neighborhood
Drive-by shooting leaves truck damaged, sense of security shaken in Lexington Co. neighborhood
A legal challenge to Columbia's mask mandate in day cares and schools is brewing.
SC AG says Columbia school mask mandate ‘violates state law’
Irmo man accused of exposing himself to woman at gas station

Latest News

Reynerio Romero
Pelion gang member sentenced for trafficking cocaine
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released new data about COVID-19...
Close to 5,000 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in North Carolina in one day
DHEC encourages everyone to get vaccinated as new variants spread across the U.S.
SC reports 2,560 new COVID-19 cases, 14 deaths Wednesday
South Carolina reported 15 new deaths due to COVID-19, pushing the total South Carolinian lives...
SC surpasses 10,000 COVID deaths, state health department says