Upset parents petition Clarendon Co. District 2 for virtual learning option

CLARENDON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - One school district in Clarendon County will not be offering a virtual option for classes this year.

This decision is making some parents very upset.

While school starts on Monday, mom Shaniqua Shannon says her oldest son won’t be there.

Shannon has a 2-year-old son who suffers from Sickle Cell SS. She says the blood disorder weakens his immune system so much that the common cold could put him in the hospital.

She said she is worried that sending her older son back to school, where masks aren’t mandatory and the covid numbers are surging, could lead to the death of her 2-year-old.

The superintendent released a statement saying that there will be zero virtual learning options because the proviso states if more than 5% of classes are virtual, funding will be pulled.

The superintendent said 5% would be the equivalent of 140 students out of 2,500 and that it would be unfair to the other students so he’s not offering virtual learning at all.

“I’m worried. I’m a mother,” Shannon said. “I don’t want anything to happen to my kids so I don’t feel I should be forced to send them to school where it’s not safe.”

Shannon said she spoke with the superintendent and they told her that if she can get 200 signatures he would appeal to the State Education Department to hopefully get approval for virtual learning options.

So, Shannon started the petition on change.org.

She said that if virtual learning isn’t an option she will be forced to homeschool her child.

For more information about the petition, click here.

