Two men wanted in connection with burglary of home in Richland County

RCSD searching for burglary suspects
RCSD searching for burglary suspects
By Jazmine Greene
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 4:11 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is searching for two men wanted in connection with the burglary of a home in Richland County.

The incident occurred on July 27 on the 1600 block of Tanglewood Road.

Surveillance video released by police shows a man entering the home through a sliding glass door around 11:45 p.m.

A few moments later the man is seen leaving the home with several power tools and other pieces of equipment including a tile cutter, saw motor, chop saw, and work light.

Investigators believe a second suspect dropped the first suspect off at the home, left the scene, and then returned to pick the suspect and the stolen equipment up after about 15 minutes.

Officials say the second suspect was also captured on surveillance video driving a pickup truck at a nearby gas station.

He’s described as a white male with tattoos on his arms and a braided beard. He was driving a dark blue 1995 body style Chevy Silverado extended cab truck. The truck has a toolbox, white stickers on the back window, and chrome sidesteps.

Anyone information about this incident is urged to contact Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC. Tipsters may remain anonymous and could be eligible for a reward if their tip leads to an arrest.

