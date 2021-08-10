Talkin’ Trash Tuesday: Clemson University students go down under

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Some Clemson University students put on their waterproof gear as part of a class assignment that took them to the coral reefs of the Florida Keys. What they did has earned them a spot on my latest Talkin’ Trash Tuesday segment.

The team went to the Keys this summer to study coral reefs. While in the water, the students did debris dives.

Kea Payton is a doctoral student in the lab at Clemson. She is called the “marine litter critter.” The debris project is her thesis work.

Kea gave WIS viewers an overview of what the summer project was, the type of litter found in the ocean, how removing the trash protects the coral reefs, and even how Hurricane Elsa and the winds affected their summer mission.

On another Talkin’ Trash Tuesday note, viewers in the Kershaw County area and those of you who enjoy the beauty of the Wateree River have a chance join the Wateree River Festival for the group’s first celebration of sportsman’s heritage by keeping Wateree River litter-free.Grab your boat, kayak, or shoes and go to Wateree River Veterans Park in Lugoff this Saturday, August 14th, to clean the river and its public landings. Following the litter pickup, enjoy live music, food trucks, and family-friendly events at Wateree Heritage Preserve.

Participants in the litter pickup will be entered into a raffle for multiple prizes. Registration is at 7. The litter pickup is at 8:30. The party ends at 2:30. Learn more from Palmetto Pride at https://www.palmettopride.org/event/wateree-river-heritage-sweep/.

