Sumter teen reported missing for second time in 48 hours

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Deputies are asking the public to be on the lookout for a missing teen in Sumter County.

Officials say after returning home on August 9, 15-year-old Legend Reed has left his residence once again.

According to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office, Legend’s family has had limited communication with him since he left.

Officials say Legend originally left his home after taking a family member’s vehicle on August 4. Deputies announced he had returned shortly after 10 p.m. Monday before leaving again.

If you see Legend or know of his whereabouts, you are urged to call 911, Sumter County Sheriff’s Office at (803) 436-2000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

Tips can also be submitted electronically and anonymously by going to p3tips.com.

