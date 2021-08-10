Sumter teen reported missing found safe

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office has located a 15-year-old who was reported missing.

Officials say Legend Reed left his home after taking a family member’s vehicle on August 4.

Shortly after 10 p.m., on August 9, officials announced that Reed had been found.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.