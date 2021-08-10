SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Sponsored
Advertisement

Sumter teen reported missing found safe

Legend Reed
Legend Reed(Sumter County Sheriff’s Office)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 5:07 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office has located a 15-year-old who was reported missing.

Officials say Legend Reed left his home after taking a family member’s vehicle on August 4.

Shortly after 10 p.m., on August 9, officials announced that Reed had been found.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

McMaster urged South Carolinians to get vaccinated against COVID-19.
Gov. McMaster urges vaccinations, doubles down on rejecting school mask mandates
Officials responded to the call of a body found around 9:45 a.m.
Body found near Blythewood High School Stadium
Alonzo Riley, 33, of Gaston killed his wife at their home in Gaston on Saturday, deputies said.
Gaston man charged with murder, accused of shooting wife to death
Staley won her first Olympic gold as a head coach in Team USA’s win over Japan early Sunday...
Dawn Staley to step away from USA coaching
DHEC encourages everyone to get vaccinated as new variants spread across the U.S.
SC reports more than 2,400 new COVID-19 cases, 9 deaths

Latest News

Donta Dowe
Man wanted in connection with fatal shooting in Sumter County
McMaster urged South Carolinians to get vaccinated against COVID-19.
Gov. McMaster urges vaccinations, doubles down on rejecting school mask mandates
Prisma Health hospitals administering more COVID antibody treatments to keep beds open during...
Prisma Health hospitals administering more COVID antibody treatments to keep beds open during surge
R1 Superintendent: District preparing for fall with and without a mask mandate
R1 Superintendent: District preparing for fall with and without a mask mandate