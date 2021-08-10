SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Sponsored
Advertisement

Submit your questions: Back-to-school special report to air Aug. 17 on WIS News 10

By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 6:24 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - As children across the Midlands head back to school for the second year amidst a global pandemic, how are districts working to keep them safe?

Right now, children under the age of 12 cannot get vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus. And there is an ongoing legal debate over whether South Carolina schools can institute a mask mandate.

>> See the latest headlines on COVID-19 and SC schools

What questions do YOU have as children head back to class?

Video yourself asking your question and submit it below and you may be featured in our upcoming special report.

Selected questions will be answered live by Dr. Linda Bell, State Epidemiologist, and Dr. Deborah Greenhouse, a pediatrician with Prisma Health.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

Officials responded to the call of a body found around 9:45 a.m.
Body found near Blythewood High School Stadium
McMaster urged South Carolinians to get vaccinated against COVID-19.
Gov. McMaster urges vaccinations, doubles down on rejecting school mask mandates
DHEC encourages everyone to get vaccinated as new variants spread across the U.S.
SC reports more than 2,400 new COVID-19 cases, 9 deaths
Kevin Shacqile Roney faces of maximum penalty of 10 years in federal prison and a fine of...
Columbia gang member pleads guilty in Federal Court
Christopher Jesus Ruiz
Lexington County man arrested on child sexual abuse material charges

Latest News

Pediatrician discusses how parents can help their students with back-to-school anxiety
Pediatrician discusses how parents can help their students with back-to-school anxiety
Upset parents petition Clarendon Co. District 2 for virtual learning option
Pediatrician discusses how parents can help their students with back-to-school anxiety
Pediatrician discusses how parents can help their students with back-to-school anxiety
Submit your questions: Back-to-school special report to air Aug. 17 on WIS News 10
Submit your questions: Back-to-school special report to air Aug. 17 on WIS News 10