Remains of SC Veteran killed in Korean War to be buried in Orangeburg

Army Pfc. Louis N. Crosby was 18 when he was listed as missing in action on Dec. 1, 1950, after...
Army Pfc. Louis N. Crosby was 18 when he was listed as missing in action on Dec. 1, 1950, after his unit was attacked by enemy forces near the Chosin Reservoir, North Korea.(U.S. Army)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 3:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCSC) - An Orangeburg native who was killed at age 18 during the Korean War will finally be laid to rest in South Carolina later this month.

Army Pfc. Louis N. Crosby will be buried at Crestlawn Memorial Gardens on Aug. 18.

Crosby was a member of Company A, 1st Battalion, 32nd Infantry Regiment, 7th Infantry Division when he was reported missing in action on Dec. 1, 1950, according to U.S. Army spokesman Fonda Bock.

He disappeared after his unit was attacked by enemy forces near the Chosin River in North Korea, Bock said, but his remains could not be recovered.

North Korea turned over Crosby’s remains on July 27, 2018, and Bock said the remains were positively identified as Crosby on April 21, 2020, using circumstantial evidence and anthropological and mitochondrial DNA analysis.

More than 7,500 Americans remain unaccounted for from the Korean War.

Funeral services for Crosby will be handled by Thompson Funeral Home in Orangeburg preceding the burial, Bock said.

