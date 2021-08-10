SkyView
Praying for a Miracle: COVID-19 leaves 37-year old deputy in critical condition

The community is hosting a fundraiser benefit and a prayer service for the 37-year-old deputy.
By Chancelor Winn
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 9:14 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LUCEDALE, Miss. (WLOX) - A South Mississippi deputy is fighting for his life right now after testing positive for COVID-19.

Bobby Daffin is just 37 years old. For 14 years, he has served the community as a law enforcement officer. Now, the community is lifting the George County Sheriff’s deputy up in prayer and hoping he comes through this.

Amy Davis is a friend of Daffin and says she is praying for a miracle.

“I know he is fighting with every ounce of his heart and every ounce of his body, not only for himself but for his little girl and his family,” she said.

Daffin is now at University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson as hospitals throughout the state endure a shortage of beds due to the pandemic.

Chief deputy for the George county sheriff’s office, Ronnie Castille, Says Daffin has served in Law Enforcement for around 14 years and now the Sheriff’s office is praying for one of their own.

“He started out in George County, wound up in Ocean Springs, and now is over in Jackson, Mississippi. So he’s made three trips and he’s in critical condition,” said Chie Deputy Ronnie Castille. “We just, at this point, basically have been told the best thing we can do is pray for him.”

With the help of other law enforcement officers across the Gulf Coast, the George County Sheriff’s Department will host a fundraiser lunch for Castille on Friday.

“(We will be) selling lunches and that money generated, of course, will go towards Bobby,” said Castille. “So we’re looking forward to that and we’re putting the information out. The public is invited to come by. It will be here on the courthouse property and, hopefully, we’ll generate some money to help out with the cost of this because it’s pretty tremendous right now.”

Officers from Biloxi Police Department will cook red beans and rice for the benefit.

For now, praying for Daffin and trying to raise money for his family is about all they can do, said Castille.

“Basically, there’s not a lot we can do. We can’t give him blood. We can’t do anything that most people want to do for people who are ill. There’s really nothing we can offer other than this type of service and prayer. That’s it. It’s pretty much in God’s hands right now.”

“It’s still an honor to watch everybody come together and help, even if it is just to say a prayer for him,” said Davis. “If you can’t help with a donation or whatever, that’s fine. Prayer works.”

The public is also invited to attend a special prayer service will be held at 7pm Tuesday at the Lucedale Church of God.

Monetary donations can be mailed to: GCSO Benefit Fund, 355 Cox St. Suite B, Lucedale, MS 39542. Checks can be made out directly to the GCSO Benefit Fund with “Daffin Family” written in the check’s memo line. All donations will go to help with expenses for Bobby Daffin and his young daughter.

