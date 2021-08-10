SkyView
Man accused of exposing himself to client at in-home salon

By Jazmine Greene
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 4:35 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department has arrested a man accused of exposing himself to a client while he was running an in-home salon.

London Lee, 60, has been charged with exposure of private parts in a lewd and lascivious manner.

On July 30 the victim arrived at Lee’s home for a pedicure, according to reports.

She said it was common for her and other women she knows to receive nail services from Lee at his home.

The victim reported that while Lee was massaging her feet, he exposed himself to her.

Lee was taken into custody Tuesday morning. He is being held at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

