Irmo man accused of exposing himself to woman at gas station

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Irmo Police Department has arrested a man accused of exposing himself to a woman outside of a gas station.

The incident occurred on May 10 on the 7700 block of Broad River Road.

An investigation into this case led officers to 37-year-old Maurilio Aguilera Vallecillo who had previously been involved in a similar incident.

Vallecillo was taken into custody at his residence without incident. He is being held at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.