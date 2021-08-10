SkyView
Irmo man accused of exposing himself to woman at gas station

(Gray News)
By Jazmine Greene
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 10:16 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Irmo Police Department has arrested a man accused of exposing himself to a woman outside of a gas station.

The incident occurred on May 10 on the 7700 block of Broad River Road.

An investigation into this case led officers to 37-year-old Maurilio Aguilera Vallecillo who had previously been involved in a similar incident.

Vallecillo was taken into custody at his residence without incident. He is being held at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

