SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Sponsored
Advertisement

Good Samaritan shot twice while helping victims of purse snatching in Calif.

By KGO Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 12:14 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) - A good Samaritan who was shot twice as he stepped in to help during a violent purse snatching in California says he doesn’t regret his actions.

When he heard women scream Saturday afternoon in Oakland’s Chinatown, it took only seconds for a good Samaritan, identified as Mr. Li, to jump into action, his active shooter training kicking in.

“I’ll calm everyone down, deescalate the situation before it gets out of hand, but then, it really got out of hand really pretty fast,” Li said.

Li was out shopping with his mom when he saw two couples targeted in a violent purse snatching. One man in the group was pistol-whipped as he tried to recover his girlfriend’s bag.

When Li jumped in to help, he was shot twice in the armpit and leg. He is now recovering in the hospital.

“I would never expect something like this to happen in broad daylight with lots of cameras around and a lot of police presence around,” Li said.

As he recovers, Li says he has no regrets about his actions but wants to share a word of caution with others.

“If you’re getting robbed, think about your safety first. Don’t think about your possessions. Possessions can always be replaced,” he said.

The two suspects in the purse snatching remain at large.

The incident comes on the heels of a number of high-profile robberies in the neighborhood and at a time when businesses are taking measures to stay safe, like closing early.

Copyright 2021 KGO via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials responded to the call of a body found around 9:45 a.m.
Body found near Blythewood High School Stadium
McMaster urged South Carolinians to get vaccinated against COVID-19.
Gov. McMaster urges vaccinations, doubles down on rejecting school mask mandates
DHEC encourages everyone to get vaccinated as new variants spread across the U.S.
SC reports more than 2,400 new COVID-19 cases, 9 deaths
Next weekend, a new gun law goes into effect in the Palmetto State, and it allows anyone over...
Police prepare as new open carry law in South Carolina takes effect
Staley won her first Olympic gold as a head coach in Team USA’s win over Japan early Sunday...
Dawn Staley to step away from USA coaching

Latest News

The two suspects in the purse snatching remain at large.
Man pistol-whipped, another shot during violent purse snatching in Calif.
wis
FIRST ALERT- Potential Tropical Cyclone Six has formed in the Atlantic, the heat and humidity will continue in the Midlands.
Donta Dowe
Man wanted in connection with fatal shooting in Sumter County
Man wanted in connection with fatal shooting in Sumter County
Man wanted in connection with fatal shooting in Sumter County