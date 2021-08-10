First Alert: Tracking more heat and storms in the Midlands; we’re also tracking activity in the tropics

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - We’re tracking more heat and storms in the Midlands this week. We’re also carefully watching activity in the tropics.

First Alert Weather Headlines:

· Tonight, we’ll see partly cloudy skies. An isolated shower or storm is possible (20%). Low temperatures will be in the mid 70s.

· We’re tracking more heat and storms in the Midlands this week.

· A few afternoon showers and storms are possible Wednesday and Thursday (20-30%). Highs will be in the low to mid 90s. The humidity will make it feel even hotter.

· Expecting a 30% chance of rain and storms on Friday. Highs will be in the 90s.

· More storms are in your forecast this weekend into early next week. Some of the moisture moving into the region could be tropical in nature.

· We’re tracking activity in the tropics, which could impact parts of the southeast U.S. this weekend into early next week.

First Alert Weather Story:

As we move through your Tuesday night, expect partly cloudy skies in the Midlands. A few isolated showers and storms are possible early. Rain chances are around 20-30%. Some patchy fog is possible overnight.

It will be warm tonight otherwise. Low temperatures will be in the low to mid 70s.

On Wednesday, with high pressure offshore, we’ll see more heat in the region along with a chance of showers and storms. High temperatures will be in the 90s. The humidity will make it feel like the triple digits. Rain chances are around 20-30%.

For Thursday, a few scattered showers and storms are possible. Rain chances are around 20-30%. Highs will be in the low to mid 90s. It will feel even hotter because of the humidity.

A few storms are also possible Friday (30% chance). Highs will be in the 90s.

This weekend, we’ll see scattered showers and thunderstorms in the Midlands as a cold front approaches the area from the west. Moisture from the tropics (from Potential Tropical Cyclone Six) might enhance some showers and storms in the Palmetto State, bringing heavier downpours to the Midlands this weekend into early next week. Of course, this will all depend on the exact track that Potential Tropical Cyclone Six takes as it moves toward the U.S. We’ll watch the system closely for you.

Tonight: Partly Cloudy. A Few Isolated Showers/Storms Possible Early (20-30%). Patchy Fog. Low temperatures in the low to mid 70s.

Wednesday: Partly Cloudy. A Few Scattered Showers & Storms (20-30%). Highs in the low to mid 90s. Heat index 100+.

Thursday: Partly Cloudy. Scattered Showers & Storms (20-30%). Highs in the low to mid 90s. Heat index 100+.

Friday: Partly Cloudy. Scattered Rain & Storms (30%). Highs in the low to mid 90s. Heat index 100+.

Saturday: Partly Cloudy. Scattered Storms (40%). Highs in the low to mid 90s. Heat index 100+.

Sunday: Partly Cloudy. Scattered Storms (50%). Highs in the low 90s.

Monday: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain & Storms (50%). Highs in the upper 80s.

Tuesday: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain & Storms (50%). Highs in the mid 80s.

