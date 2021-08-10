FIRST ALERT- Hot & humid today, few storms possible too

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Hot and humid today with a few storms by this afternoon, better chance of rain and thunder Wednesday and Thursday.

First Alert Weather Headlines:

The heat and humidity will continue through this week

A few storms are possible today (30%), and a better chance for Wednesday and Thursday (40%).

The chance of rain goes down to 20% Friday and Saturday.

We are watching the tropics with potential tropical cyclone 6. It could bring moisture to our region next week.

First Alert Weather Summary

We’ve got the heat and humidity up for the rest of the week. The Bermuda high pressure system to our east funnels in the heat and humidity from the south. Today there’s a 30% chance of some scattered showers and storms. Highs are in the low 90s.

Wednesday and Thursday there’s a weak shortwave in the jet stream that will kick off a 40% chance of showers and storms for each afternoon. Highs are near 92 and lows near 74 both days.

Friday and Saturday has a high pressure system forming over the area and that lowers our chance of rain to 20%. Highs are near 93 and lows are around 74 both days.

Temperatures cool off next week with a better chance of rain and thunder. We could see some moisture from the tropics as potential tropical cyclone 6 moves closer to the Southeast U.S.

Tropical Update

Potential Tropical Cyclone Six is moving over the Lesser Antilles and has a 90% chance of developing into a tropical storm in the next 48 hours. The next named storm will be Fred. Model guidance is in good agreement for the system to be close to Florida and its west coast and the Gulf of Mexico by early next week. We will keep our eyes on it!

First Alert Weather Forecast

Today: Partly cloudy with a 30% chance of showers and storms. Highs are in the low 90s.

Wednesday: A bit warmer with highs in the low 90s. Rain Chance 40%.

Thursday: 40% chance of some showers and storms. Highs will be in the low 90s.

Friday: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of showers and storms. Highs reach the low 90s.

Saturday: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of showers and storms. Highs are in the low 90s.

Sunday: Partly cloudy with a 30% chance of storms in the afternoon. Highs are near 93.

