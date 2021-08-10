Drive-by shooting leaves truck damaged, sense of security shaken in Lexington Co. neighborhood

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a drive-by shooting that took place Sunday night on Collumwood Circle.

Department spokesperson Capt. Adam Myrick said nobody was hurt, but 10 to 15 shots were fired. One bullet struck a home, while several others hit a truck.

Myrick said the incident appears to be isolated for now, and an investigator is working on the case.

WIS spoke with two neighbors who wished to keep their identities private. One provided WIS with surveillance footage of a vehicle she claims is responsible, driving down the road.

She said after heard a loud noise she thought could be fireworks, and she walked outside to grab her cats. She said she ultimately called the sheriff’s department.

“Reported what I thought may have been a drive-by, but that’s ridiculous for this neighborhood. It’s a very safe neighborhood,” she said.

Monday morning, she said she saw the truck.

“Freaked me out. My heart dropped to my feet when I realized it was actually guns. I walked out there after it happened, they could have come back by. You know? Fearless or stupid, I don’t know which you would call me. Yeah, it’s very frightening,” she said.

Statistically, Lexington County is on pace for a year akin to 2020 when it comes to non-fatal shootings.

The sheriff’s department reports 254 non-fatal shooting incidents it responded to in 2020.

Through July 16, 2021, it tallied 125.

There has been high profile gun violence in West Columbia (outside of LCSD response area/not represented in department data).

In late June, an employee of the Raeford Farms plant was shot in killed across the street from his job.

In late July, a 14-year-old was shot and killed on Osage Avenue.

The neighbor said gun violence was not on her radar, but she will be increasing security measures around her home.

A different neighbor also requested WIS keep her identity private and said the violence was a concern of hers.

“This could have very well ended the same way. We were just very fortunate that it didn’t. That’s what I’m having a hard time grappling with. This could have been a child, this could have been one of my children that are visiting or in and out. I think they’re all kind of dealing with is it safe over at Mom and Dad’s? Is this is a situation we have to be concerned about now?” she said.

“At first we thought we won’t say anything, we won’t speak out, we won’t tell them, we’ll keep this to ourselves. But I think that just invites more trouble.”

Both neighbors said they would like answers as to what happened in their community.

