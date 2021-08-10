SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Sponsored
Advertisement

DHEC updates COVID-19 dashboard for upcoming school year

Beginning Tuesday, the dashboard will be updated for the 2021-2022 school year.
Beginning Tuesday, the dashboard will be updated for the 2021-2022 school year.(Unsplash)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 11:06 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental has updated its COVID-19 dashboard for the upcoming school year.

The dashboard was used during the last school year, but updates ended as of June 18 as the school year ended.

Beginning Tuesday, the dashboard will be updated for the 2021-2022 school year and will include cases from August 1-8, 2021.

The reporting will include kindergarten through 12th grade students in both private and public schools. Colleges will not be included in these reports at this time.

Officials say only those individuals who physically attend school on a regular basis will be included in the counts. Students who participate in virtual instruction but are on campus regularly for extracurricular activities will also be included.

The dashboard will be updated on Tuesday and Friday afternoons.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

Officials responded to the call of a body found around 9:45 a.m.
Body found near Blythewood High School Stadium
McMaster urged South Carolinians to get vaccinated against COVID-19.
Gov. McMaster urges vaccinations, doubles down on rejecting school mask mandates
DHEC encourages everyone to get vaccinated as new variants spread across the U.S.
SC reports more than 2,400 new COVID-19 cases, 9 deaths
Kevin Shacqile Roney faces of maximum penalty of 10 years in federal prison and a fine of...
Columbia gang member pleads guilty in Federal Court
Next weekend, a new gun law goes into effect in the Palmetto State, and it allows anyone over...
Police prepare as new open carry law in South Carolina takes effect

Latest News

Legend Reed
Sumter teen reported missing for second time in 48 hours
Aiken Regional Medical Center
As COVID floods hospitals, Aiken Regional banning most visitors
Bobby Daffin is just 37 years old. For 14 years, he has served the community as a law...
Praying for a Miracle: COVID-19 leaves 37-year old deputy in critical condition
According to officials with the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office, the school went on lockdown...
Volunteer High School on lockdown after person with a gun reported on campus