DHEC updates COVID-19 dashboard for upcoming school year

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental has updated its COVID-19 dashboard for the upcoming school year.

The dashboard was used during the last school year, but updates ended as of June 18 as the school year ended.

Beginning Tuesday, the dashboard will be updated for the 2021-2022 school year and will include cases from August 1-8, 2021.

The reporting will include kindergarten through 12th grade students in both private and public schools. Colleges will not be included in these reports at this time.

Officials say only those individuals who physically attend school on a regular basis will be included in the counts. Students who participate in virtual instruction but are on campus regularly for extracurricular activities will also be included.

The dashboard will be updated on Tuesday and Friday afternoons.

