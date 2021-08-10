SkyView
As COVID floods hospitals, Aiken Regional banning most visitors

By Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 8:36 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - As a new spike of COVID-19 cases swamps local hospitals with patients, Aiken Regional Medical Center is banning visitors for most patients and University Hospital has only one unit without a COVID patient.

As a barometer of the increase, University had 91 COVID-19 patients as of Tuesday morning. That was up from 87 on Monday and three about a month ago at the start of July before the super-infectious delta variant of coronavirus started spreading in the region.

Although the inpatient total at University isn’t quite reaching the nearly 150 it saw during the peak of the post-holiday surge in January, the numbers represent a sharp spike.

At University, most of the patients are in the 5 North/South and 6 North/South units at the main hospital in Augusta, according to hospital spokeswoman Rebecca Sylvester. The hospital has returned those units to negative-air-pressure units.

The remainder of the patients are scattered throughout, in negative-air-pressure rooms when possible, Sylvester said.

Only one unit at University doesn’t have a COVID-19 patient Tuesday, according to Sylvester.

Nine of the patients at University are in intensive care, “which is a high number,” she said.

As another barometer of the current COVID wave, in the peak week of the pandemic in January, the hospital had 385 positive COVID-19 tests. Last week, it had had 478.

A graph using figures from the Georgia Department of Public Health shows how steep the rise in COVID inpatients is. The chart, shown below, illustrates hospital inpatients in the Georgia portion of the CSRA, dating back to April 2020.

Sylvester noted that University is holding a COVID-19 vaccination clinic Thursday. Although no appointment may be necessary, you can sign up at Aug. 12: https://university_hospital_covid_clinic_aug-11.eventbrite.com.

For other vaccination options in the CSRA, visit https://www.wrdw.com/2021/04/16/covid-19-vaccine-where-you-can-get-a-shot-in-2-state-region.

Restrictions at Aiken Regional

The updated visitor policy at Aiken Regional comes just a few days after the hospital had restricted visitors to one per patient per day.

Other local hospitals, including University, Doctors, Augusta University Health and Jefferson, have updated their visitor policies in recent days, but Aiken Regional’s change appears to be the strictest.

Aiken Regional says that starting Thursday, visitation at all its facilities, both inpatient and outpatient settings, will be restricted to the following guidelines:

  • Emergency department: No visitors are permitted.
  • Inpatient areas: No visitors are permitted.
  • Patients who have tested positive for COVID-19, or who are pending COVID-19 test results, will not be permitted visitors.
  • Labor and delivery/postpartum: New mothers are permitted one adult visitor (deemed a support person) who is permitted to stay overnight. Visitors are not permitted for diagnostic testing.
  • Patients with physical, intellectual and/or developmental disabilities and patients with cognitive impairments can be accompanied by one adult visitor who is permitted to stay overnight.
  • Intensive care unit: No visitors are permitted.
  • Progressive care unit: No visitors are permitted.
  • A patient at the end of life is permitted two visitors and a clergyman. An exception may be made on a case-by-case basis.
  • Pediatric patients can be accompanied by one adult/guardian throughout the entire treatment; siblings are not permitted.
  • Outpatient testing/surgery: No visitors are permitted.
  • Behavioral health: No visitors are permitted.

Of the limited visitors able to enter the hospital, individuals must be at least 18 years of age; an exception may be made if the patient is at the end of life.

To ensure social distancing and limit potential exposures, visitors are limited to the patient’s room and are not to gather in hallways or visit the cafeteria.

MORE | McMaster says school mask mandate is ‘wrong thing to do, and we’re not going to do it’

“Our team continues to monitor the local seven-day moving average of reported COVID-19 cases in Aiken and surrounding counties, provided by South Carolina DHEC,” said Jim O’Loughlin, chief executive officer at Aiken Regional. “It’s our responsibility as a healthcare facility to do our part to lessen the risk of exposure to the COVID-19 virus.”

He said he hopes that if there’s a continual decrease in positive COVID-19 cases, the hospital will be able to loosen its visitation policy.

The hospital pointed out that it offers ePatient note services. This service is an easy way to send an encouraging note to a friend or family member in the hospital. Complete the form at the following link and the message will be hand-delivered to the patient’s room: https://www.aikenregional.com/patients-visitors/epatient-notes.

MORE | U.S. military considering COVID-19 vaccinate mandate

