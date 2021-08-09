SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Sponsored
Advertisement

Sen. Rand Paul: ‘No one should follow the CDC’s antiscience mask mandates’

Senator Rand Paul of Kentucky says we are at a “moment of truth” and “a crossroads” in dealing...
Senator Rand Paul of Kentucky says we are at a “moment of truth” and “a crossroads” in dealing with the pandemic. He detailed his stance in a twitter video that lasts several minutes...(Twitter/Sen. Rand Paul)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 12:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WKYT) - Senator Rand Paul of Kentucky says we are at a “moment of truth” and “a crossroads” in dealing with the pandemic.

He detailed his stance in a Twitter video that lasts several minutes:

Sen. Paul criticized President Joe Biden and Dr. Anthony Fauci.

Paul also says he thinks school districts should keep students in-person and, if they don’t, Paul says he will hold up every bill in the Senate with an amendment to de-fund public schools.

Paul was the first U.S. senator to announce he contracted COVID-19.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alonzo Riley, 33, of Gaston killed his wife at their home in Gaston on Saturday, deputies said.
Gaston man charged with murder, accused of shooting wife to death
Staley won her first Olympic gold as a head coach in Team USA’s win over Japan early Sunday...
Dawn Staley to step away from USA coaching
The collision occurred at 1:25 p.m. at I-95 northbound near the 104-mile marker.
One dead in single-vehicle Clarendon Co. collision
One person injured in shooting on Two Notch Rd, RCSD investigating
Man charged with murder in connection with fatal shooting on Two Notch Road
The woman's wrecked car had to be pulled off the beach with a tow truck’s crane.
Woman spooked by stranger accidentally drives off cliff

Latest News

Kevin Shacqile Roney faces of maximum penalty of 10 years in federal prison and a fine of...
Columbia gang member pleads guilty in Federal Court
Some 70 senators appear poised to carry the bipartisan infrastructure bill to passage.
Infrastructure senators brush off criticism from left, right
An Ohio convict marries the sister of the man he's accused of killing after he is granted a new...
Accused murderer marries victim's sister
Miami Marlins' Lewis Brinson follows the flight of his double that drove in two runs off...
Rockies say fan wasn’t yelling racial slur at Marlins player
The CDC added 16 countries to its very high COVID-19 risk level. Should you change or cancel...
COVID delta variant impacts travel plans