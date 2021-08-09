SkyView
Prisma Health limits visitation due to surge in COVID-19 infections

Officials with Prisma Health say these updated precautions are due to the recent surge in COVID-19 infections.(WIS)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 11:15 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Prisma Health announced that its facilities across the state are also putting new COVID-19 protocols into effect immediately.

Prisma says these updated precautions are due to the recent surge in COVID-19 infections.

Adult inpatients, outpatients and ambulatory pediatric patients will be limited to one visitor. The following restrictions will also continue:

  • Visitors must wear a mask covering their nose and mouth (no gaiters or vented masks).
  • Visitors will be screened upon entry.
  • Anyone with possible COVID-19 symptoms cannot visit.
  • Visitors must stay with the patient (not go to the cafeteria, gift shop, etc.).
  • On occasion, visitors should remain with a patient with special needs. Secure approval of attending doctor and administrator for exceptions.

“This measure is essential in the wake of a new surge of hospitalized patients who are very sick with COVID-19. Given the rapid community spread of the Delta variant, the trend is very concerning,” said Dr. Rick Scott, leader of Prisma Health’s COVID-19 response.

Between July 7 and August 5 the number of COVID-19 inpatients has risen from 20 to 208 across the Prisma Health system.

Officials with Prisma Health say people over age 65 and those with chronic illnesses who are not vaccinated should refrain from visiting.

“Fewer than half of South Carolinians are fully vaccinated. To turn this around, getting vaccinated is everyone’s best protection and we must work together to prevent infection with masking, hand hygiene and social distancing,” said Dr. Scott.

For full information on Prisma Health’s current guidelines, click here.

