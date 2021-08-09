SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Sponsored
Advertisement

Officials investigating shooting that injured two people

By Jazmine Greene
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 4:10 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that injured two people in Lugoff.

The incident occurred around 2:30 p.m. on Westover Acres Lane.

Officials say the suspected believed to be involved with this case is in custody.

There is no current threat to the public at this time.

SLED and the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources assisted the Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office with the investigation.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

McMaster urged South Carolinians to get vaccinated against COVID-19.
Gov. McMaster urges vaccinations, doubles down on rejecting school mask mandates
Officials responded to the call of a body found around 9:45 a.m.
Body found near Blythewood High School Stadium
Alonzo Riley, 33, of Gaston killed his wife at their home in Gaston on Saturday, deputies said.
Gaston man charged with murder, accused of shooting wife to death
Staley won her first Olympic gold as a head coach in Team USA’s win over Japan early Sunday...
Dawn Staley to step away from USA coaching
One person injured in shooting on Two Notch Rd, RCSD investigating
Man charged with murder in connection with fatal shooting on Two Notch Road

Latest News

Officials responded to the call of a body found around 9:45 a.m.
Body found near Blythewood High School Stadium
Body found near Blythewood High School Stadium
Body found near Blythewood High School Stadium
Officals investigating shooting that injured two people
Officials investigating shooting that injured two people
‘Make masks optional’ billboards are back up in Lexington County