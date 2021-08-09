Officials investigating shooting that injured two people

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that injured two people in Lugoff.

The incident occurred around 2:30 p.m. on Westover Acres Lane.

Officials say the suspected believed to be involved with this case is in custody.

There is no current threat to the public at this time.

SLED and the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources assisted the Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office with the investigation.

