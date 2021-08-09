SkyView
Man wanted in connection with fatal shooting in Sumter County

Donta Dowe
Donta Dowe(Sumter County Sheriff’s Office)
By Jazmine Greene
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 7:59 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man wanted in connection with a fatal shooting.

Donta Dowe, 23, has been charged with murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and possession of a weapon by a felon.

Officials say Dowe shot 23-year-old Nigel Scott Batts outside of the Melted Whiskey on Peach Orchard Road.

Batts was transported from the scene to an area hospital where he later died.

Dowe is described as a 6-foot Black male that weighs 300 lbs. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about Dowe’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office at 1-803-436-2000.

