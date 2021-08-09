SkyView
Lexington County man arrested on child sexual abuse material charges

Christopher Jesus Ruiz
Christopher Jesus Ruiz(Lexington County Detention Center)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 3:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - A Lexington County man is facing 14 counts of the sexual exploitation of minors, officials say.

South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson says Christopher Jesus Ruiz, 19, of Batesburg was arrested on August 5.

Investigators say they received a CyberTipline report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children which led them to Ruiz. Investigators say Ruiz distributed and possessed files of child sexual abuse material.

Ruiz was arrested by the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force investigators with the Lexington County Sheriff’s Office.

He is charged with four counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, second degree, a felony offense punishable by up to ten years imprisonment on each count; and 14 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, third degree, a felony offense punishable by up to 10 years imprisonment on each count.

As of Monday afternoon, Ruiz is in the Lexington County Detention Center.

