Lexington Co. man arrested for possession of drugs, stolen firearm

Barry Emmanuel
Barry Emmanuel(Lexington Police Department)
By Jazmine Greene
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 6:18 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington Police Department has arrested a man for possession of a stolen firearm and drugs.

Officials say they conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle overnight.

Inside the vehicle, deputies found a stolen AR-15 rifle, nearly 100 rounds of ammunition, marijuana, and oxycodone pills.

Unlawfully carried and stolen weapons an issue in Lexington Co.
Unlawfully carried and stolen weapons an issue in Lexington Co.(Lexington Police Department)

The driver of the vehicle, 22-year-old Barry Emmanuel, was taken into custody at the scene.

According to reports, Emmanuel was out on bond for attempted murder when this traffic stop occurred.

He is being held at the Lexington County Detention Center. His bond has been set at $142,125.00.

