Gov. McMaster to hold briefing on COVID-19

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster will hold a press conference Monday morning on COVID-19, the governor’s office announced.

Like many parts of the country, the Palmetto State has seen a surge in COVID-19 cases in recent weeks.

On Friday, DHEC reported 3,236 new cases (2,535 confirmed and 701 probable). South Carolina had not seen more than 3,200 new cases in one day since Feb. 12, when 3,458 cases were reported (2,786 confirmed and 672 probable).

The agency does not report new case numbers over the weekend, with data from Thursday, Friday and Saturday set to be released on Monday.

McMaster will address the media from the State House in Columbia. The press conference is scheduled for 9:30 a.m.

