Gas prices remain steady in Columbia but are expected to decline soon

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Analysts say gas prices in Columbia are holding steady but should decline in the next few weeks as the end of the summer driving season approaches.

Gas prices in Columbia are averaging $2.82 per gallon Monday, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 350 stations in Columbia.

Analysists say gas prices in Columbia are 1.6 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 98.8 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

According to GasBuddy, the cheapest station in Columbia is priced at $2.62 per gallon Monday, while the most expensive is $3.19 per gallon, a difference of 57 cents per gallon.

“Motorists have seen average gas prices edge slightly higher over the last week, even as the price of oil saw selling pressure. This leads me to believe that the tide may soon turn on gas prices, so long as we don’t see hurricanes target the country. In addition, GasBuddy data showed a decline in gasoline demand last week as we inch towards the end of the summer driving season, a time when demand softens,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy.

