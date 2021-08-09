SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Sponsored
Advertisement

Gas prices remain steady in Columbia but are expected to decline soon

Gas prices in Columbia are averaging $2.82 per gallon Monday.
Gas prices in Columbia are averaging $2.82 per gallon Monday.(Live 5/File)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 8:41 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Analysts say gas prices in Columbia are holding steady but should decline in the next few weeks as the end of the summer driving season approaches.

Gas prices in Columbia are averaging $2.82 per gallon Monday, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 350 stations in Columbia.

Analysists say gas prices in Columbia are 1.6 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 98.8 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

According to GasBuddy, the cheapest station in Columbia is priced at $2.62 per gallon Monday, while the most expensive is $3.19 per gallon, a difference of 57 cents per gallon.

“Motorists have seen average gas prices edge slightly higher over the last week, even as the price of oil saw selling pressure. This leads me to believe that the tide may soon turn on gas prices, so long as we don’t see hurricanes target the country. In addition, GasBuddy data showed a decline in gasoline demand last week as we inch towards the end of the summer driving season, a time when demand softens,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy.

For more data from GasBuddy, click here.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

Alonzo Riley, 33, of Gaston killed his wife at their home in Gaston on Saturday, deputies said.
Gaston man charged with murder, shot wife to death
Staley won her first Olympic gold as a head coach in Team USA’s win over Japan early Sunday...
Dawn Staley to step away from USA coaching
The collision occurred at 1:25 p.m. at I-95 northbound near the 104-mile marker.
One dead in single-vehicle Clarendon Co. collision
One person injured in shooting on Two Notch Rd, RCSD investigating
Man charged with murder in connection with fatal shooting on Two Notch Road
The woman's wrecked car had to be pulled off the beach with a tow truck’s crane.
Woman spooked by stranger accidentally drives off cliff

Latest News

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster will hold a press conference Monday morning on COVID-19, the...
Gov. McMaster to hold briefing on COVID-19
wis
FIRST ALERT- Humid this week, few storms possible each afternoon
With fewer COVID restrictions and more students calling Columbia home this fall due to...
‘We’re just ready’: Five Points businesses gear up for USC students’ return to Columbia
The 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office says the newly qualified people will be in a three-month...
Drug court in SC expands to those who need prescription meds