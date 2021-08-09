FIRST ALERT- Potential Tropical Cyclone Six has formed in the Atlantic

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Potential Tropical Cyclone Six has developed and is expected to become a Tropical Storm with in 24-hours

First Alert Weather Headlines:

The heat has returned and so has the humidity. There is no relief in site.

There is a slightly better chance of storms in the forecast Tue -Thu because the upper level winds are a little more favorable for development.

Daytime highs will continue in the low 90s and overnight lows in the 70s

First Alert Weather Summary

Tuesday and Wednesday both have a 30% chance of showers and storms as weak short wave crosses the area. Highs are in the low 90s with lows in the low to mid 70s.

A stronger short wave pushes over the area Thursday, this increases our chances of rain to 40%. Lows are in the mid 70s and highs reach the low 90s.

We are a bit warmer Friday and Saturday with highs close to 93 & 94. High pressure dominates our weather. There’s a 20% chance of showers and storms.

Tropical Update

Potential Tropical Cyclone Six has formed east of the Lesser Antilles that the center of circulation will go into the Lesser Antilles in the coming days, near the Greater Antilles and then near Key West, FL The environment that this system is in is marginally conducive for development.

First Alert Weather Forecast

Tuesday: Partly cloudy with a 30% chance of showers and storms. Highs are in the low 90s.

Wednesday: A bit warmer with highs in the low 90s. Rain Chance 30%.

Thursday: 40% chance of some showers and storms. Highs will be in the low 90s.

Friday: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of showers and storms. Highs reach the low 90s.

