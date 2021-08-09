SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Sponsored
Advertisement

Fairfield Co. man arrested for possessing, distributing child sexual abuse material

(VNL)
By Jazmine Greene
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 5:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Attorney General’s Office has arrested a man in connection with the possession and distribution of child sexual abuse material.

Jonathan David Neel, 23, has been charged with four counts of criminal solicitation of a minor, three counts of 1st-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, three counts of 2nd-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, eight counts of 3rd-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, and one count of disseminating obscene material to a person under age eighteen.

Officials say they received a CyberTipline report from National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that led them to Neel.

According to reports, Neel solicited a minor for sex, encouraged the minor to produce child sexual abuse material, distributed child sexual abuse material, possessed child sexual abuse material, and distributed nude images to a minor.

Neel was taken into custody by the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

The Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office, Homeland Security Investigations, the Fairfax County Police Department, the Tuscaloosa Police Department, and National Center for Missing and Exploited Children assisted with this investigation.

The case will be prosecuted by the Attorney General’s Office.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

McMaster urged South Carolinians to get vaccinated against COVID-19.
Gov. McMaster urges vaccinations, doubles down on rejecting school mask mandates
Officials responded to the call of a body found around 9:45 a.m.
Body found near Blythewood High School Stadium
Alonzo Riley, 33, of Gaston killed his wife at their home in Gaston on Saturday, deputies said.
Gaston man charged with murder, accused of shooting wife to death
Staley won her first Olympic gold as a head coach in Team USA’s win over Japan early Sunday...
Dawn Staley to step away from USA coaching
One person injured in shooting on Two Notch Rd, RCSD investigating
Man charged with murder in connection with fatal shooting on Two Notch Road

Latest News

Prisma Health hospitals administering more COVID antibody treatments to keep beds open during...
Prisma Health hospitals administering more COVID antibody treatments to keep beds open during surge
wis
FIRST ALERT- Potential Tropical Cyclone Six has formed in the Atlantic
‘Make masks optional’ billboards are back up in Lexington County
McMaster urged South Carolinians to get vaccinated against COVID-19.
Gov. McMaster urges vaccinations, doubles down on rejecting school mask mandates
Barry Emmanuel
Lexington Co. man arrested for possession of drugs, stolen firearm