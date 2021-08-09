Columbia gang member pleads guilty in Federal Court

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Columbia gang member pleaded guilty in Federal Court on Monday to firearm charges, officials say.

Acting United States Attorney M. Rhett DeHart says Kevin Shacqile Roney, a/k/a “Kevo,” a/k/a “Valentine Roney,” 26, of Columbia, pleaded guilty in federal court to being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition.

According to officials, evidence presented to the court showed that at approximately 1:15 a.m. on August 18, 2019, officers in the Five Points area of Columbia, observed an individual, later identified as Roney, stash something underneath bushes adjacent to a parking lot.

Officers say they discovered that the item was a loaded 9mm handgun.

Officers then set up surveillance and arrested Roney when he returned to retrieve the firearm an hour later. Roney, a gang member, admitted to placing the firearm underneath the bushes.

Roney is prohibited from possessing firearms and ammunition based upon his prior felony convictions. Roney has prior state convictions for unlawful carrying of a weapon, burglary 3rd degree, and assault and battery 2nd degree.

Roney faces of maximum penalty of 10 years in federal prison and a fine of $250,000.

