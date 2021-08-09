SkyView
Body found near Blythewood High School Stadium

This story will be updated.
This story will be updated.
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 12:33 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
BLYTHEWOOD, S.C. (WIS) - Richland County Sheriff’s deputies were called to the 10000 block of Wilson Boulevard Monday morning to reports of a body found.

According to officials, a deceased male was located near the bushes by the road outside of the Blythewood High School stadium.

The Richland County Coroner’s office will do an autopsy to determine how the man died and will provide an update when available.

