23-year-old killed in Sumter bar shooting

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Officials are investigating after a man was fatally shot in Sumter County, deputies say.

According to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office, Scott Batts, 23, of Sumter, was transported to the hospital following a shooting incident at a bar in the 1300 block of Peach Orchard Road in the early hours on August 8.

Sumter County Coroner Robbie Baker says Batt’s next of kin has been notified and an autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday morning at the Medical University of South Carolina.

Investigators say they have determined a person of interest and details of the incident are still under investigation.

“This incident has solidified my decision to initiate an injunction with Sumter County Council to have the Melted Whiskey shut down for the safety of the community,” Sheriff Anthony Dennis said. “Our deputies have responded to numerous concerning calls for service at that bar include impaired driving that led to thousands of dollars in damage to a neighboring business, dangerous fights and shootings. I have received multiple complaints from citizens about the Melted Whiskey which I consider to be a nuisance to the other businesses in that plaza as well as nearby businesses and residential areas due to a lack of proper security.”

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to call Sumter County Sheriff’s Office at (803) 436-2000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC. Tips can also be submitted electronically and anonymously by going to p3tips.com.

