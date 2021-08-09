15 year old reported missing in Sumter County

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office is asking for community assistance to help locate a 15-year-old that has been reported missing.

Officials say Legend Reed left his home after taking a family member’s vehicle on August 4.

The vehicle has since been recovered, however, Legend is still missing.

Legend is described as a 6′2 Black male that weighs 160 lbs. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about Legend’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office at 1-803-436-2000.

