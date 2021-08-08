‘We’re just ready’: Five Points businesses gear up for USC students’ return to Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Managers of bars and restaurants in Five Points are excited to welcome University of South Carolina students to Columbia, as they say, students make up a big portion of their customer base.

With fewer COVID restrictions and more students calling Columbia home this fall due to face-to-face classes at UofSC, managers say they’re expecting this back-to-school season to be especially busy.

“We’re just ready to have the normal flow of things back again,” said Cotton Gin Manager Thomas Dugas.

The busiest time of year in Five Points is typically football season, managers say, which was cut short in 2020.

“Once football season starts, every single weekend until Christmas is very, very busy. We didn’t get that until October last year,” said Dugas. “So, it was a whole month and a half of waiting for what we’re going to have at the beginning of September this year.”

Last year, Columbia was also under strict public safety ordinances due to the COVID-19 pandemic which included seating and distancing requirements and mask mandates.

“People are coming here expecting to dance and listen to music and have a good time, and we really couldn’t offer that experience when everyone had to remain seated except for when they were at the bar ordering or using the restroom,” said Dugas.

This year, Groucho’s Manager Sully Murdock says he’s noticed more people in Five Points compared to last fall when his restaurant was operating a takeout-only business.

“I think in the next couple weeks, we’re going to see a lot of people moving back to Columbia, moving here for the first time,” said Murdock. “I’ve already seen a lot of parents coming in with their kids, coming to eat at Groucho’s again, so I definitely expect it to be very busy.”

The new school year may bring new challenges, managers say. Murdock says many of his employees haven’t yet experienced a normal football season working at Groucho’s.

“A lot of the people working here haven’t worked here when it’s busy, so them seeing that for the first time is going to be interesting,” said Murdock.

Managers also worry the surging Delta variant could cause another shutdown. If COVID precautions do make a comeback, managers say the adjustments made last year during the pandemic have them feeling prepared and confident that they could modify their plans if businesses were to shut down again.

“Fingers crossed that nothing like that happens, but after last year, you kind of have to be prepared for anything,” said Dugas.

University of South Carolina students will be back in the classroom on August 19 while the first UofSC football game takes place at Williams-Brice Stadium on September 4.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.