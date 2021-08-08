SkyView
Former Gray Collegiate golf star Jensen Castle captures the 121st U.S. Women’s Amateur Championship

From the No. 63 seed to No. 1
By Joe Gorchow
Published: Aug. 8, 2021 at 5:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The West Columbia native and current University of Kentucky golfer showed tremendous poise to deliver.

Sunday’s final round featured a 36-hole match-play showdown held in Rye, New York, against Arizona’s Vivian Hou.

On the second set of 18, Castle seized control early, moving 3-up in her match.

By the 35th hole, Castle lined up a birdie for the title and drained it to win 2-up over Hou.

“It has not registered at all,” Castle said shortly after the match. “It was just another match, fairways, and greens, and here I am holding this heavy trophy.”

It was an impressive win for the number 63-seed of the tournament. Castle overcame an injury to her ribs this summer to even compete in the field.

Castle didn’t think she would make the cut, didn’t pack enough clothes, and yet she hoists the trophy as the champion.

“Here I am, wearing the same outfit and making it to the final day,” Castle said smiling.

Never doubt the heart of a champion. Congrats, Castle.

