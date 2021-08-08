SkyView
FIRST ALERT-

By Von Gaskin
Published: Aug. 8, 2021 at 8:56 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -

First Alert Weather Headlines:

  • High pressure is back and so is the sunshine
  • Sunday expect mainly sunny skies and a daytime high in the low 90s
  • Daytime highs will continue in the low 90s for next week with a low afternoon storm chance
First Alert Weather Summary

Today a ridge of high pressure will move into the area and keep most areas dry and sunny. Storm chances will remain low (20%) Monday and Tuesday.

Wednesday-Thursday, rain chances at around 40%, as a better chance of unsettled weather moves into the Midlands

Tropical Update

Tropical waves are consistently moving off the coast of Africa every few days, we are watching a few of additional development.

Tropical Wave Invest 93L- Right now the wave has a 40% chance of tropical development within the next 5 days, based on the latest model guidance, westward movement will continue, and most models agree that the center of circulation will go into the Lesser Antilles in the coming days

There is another group of storms that has a 40% chance of development, near the Greater Antilles. The environment that this system is in is marginally conducive for development.

We’ll keep our eyes on them!

First Alert Weather Forecast

Sunday: Sunshine with a few passing clouds. Highs around 90.

Monday: Sunshine and clouds with highs in the low 90s. There’s a 20% chance of shower and storms in the afternoon.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of showers and storms. Highs are in the low 90s.

Wednesday: A bit warmer with highs in the low 90s. Rain Chance 40%

