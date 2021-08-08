SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Sponsored
Advertisement

Drug court in SC expands to those who need prescription meds

The 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office says the newly qualified people will be in a three-month...
The 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office says the newly qualified people will be in a three-month program limited to first time offenders with the least serious charges.
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 8, 2021 at 12:49 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONWAY, S.C. (AP) - A South Carolina prosecutor is expanding his alternative court for drug offenses to include people who have to regularly take prescribed medicine.

The 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office says the newly qualified people will be in a three-month program limited to first time offenders with the least serious charges.

Prosecutors in Horry and Georgetown counties say they will continue a program for some more serious offenders that takes nine months to complete.

Both programs involve drug and alcohol testing at least twice a week, group therapy, monitoring by a judge, full-time employment and a curfew.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person injured in shooting on Two Notch Rd, RCSD investigating
Man charged with murder in connection with fatal shooting on Two Notch Road
Alonzo Riley, 33, of Gaston killed his wife at their home in Gaston on Saturday, deputies said.
Gaston man charged with murder, shot wife to death
Blythewood plans to increase security, consequences to curb repeated vandalism at park
Blythewood plans to increase security, consequences to curb repeated vandalism at park
Breanna Audette, 23, was previously arrested on similar charges in July. Now she faces dozens...
Lexington day care worker accused of throwing, grabbing, assaulting dozens of children
Midlands superintendents share thoughts on masking ahead of new school year
Midlands superintendents share thoughts on masking ahead of new school year

Latest News

The event was hosted by Forward City Church, and Pastors Jackie and Travis Greene say they...
‘The bigger thing we’re providing is hope:’ Back-to-School Bash at Dent Middle School provides haircuts and hugs
Elizabeth Carserino
Caretaker charged with murder of 70-year-old woman found entombed in concrete in Avery Co.
wis
FIRST ALERT- Humidity stays high and rain chances drop low. Things are heating up in the tropics.
The collision occurred at 1:25 p.m. at I-95 northbound near the 104-mile marker.
One dead in single-vehicle Clarendon Co. collision