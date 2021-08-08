SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Sponsored
Advertisement

Dawn Staley to step away from USA coaching

Staley won her first Olympic gold as a head coach in Team USA’s win over Japan early Sunday...
Staley won her first Olympic gold as a head coach in Team USA’s win over Japan early Sunday morning at the Tokyo Olympics.(John Locher | AP)
By Connor Lomis
Published: Aug. 8, 2021 at 5:06 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Dawn Staley announced that she will not return for another run coaching Team USA.

Staley won her first Olympic gold as a head coach in Team USA’s win over Japan early Sunday morning at the Tokyo Olympics.

She has been a part of six gold medal teams, three of those as a player.

When asked about her time with Team USA, Staley discussed her love for the team and elaborated on the difference between USA basketball and college.

“It’s something that I’ll miss as well,” said Staley. “It’s not duplicated in any other form in team basketball.”

Staley says she’s ‘full’ and believes many great coaches can step up as she steps away.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

One person injured in shooting on Two Notch Rd, RCSD investigating
Man charged with murder in connection with fatal shooting on Two Notch Road
Alonzo Riley, 33, of Gaston killed his wife at their home in Gaston on Saturday, deputies said.
Gaston man charged with murder, shot wife to death
Blythewood plans to increase security, consequences to curb repeated vandalism at park
Blythewood plans to increase security, consequences to curb repeated vandalism at park
Breanna Audette, 23, was previously arrested on similar charges in July. Now she faces dozens...
Lexington day care worker accused of throwing, grabbing, assaulting dozens of children
Midlands superintendents share thoughts on masking ahead of new school year
Midlands superintendents share thoughts on masking ahead of new school year

Latest News

Sunday, the Colts make Leonard the highest-paid inside linebacker in NFL history.
Former South Carolina State Bulldog Darius Leonard lands a mega-deal with the Indianapolis Colts
United States's A'Ja Wilson (9) drives past Japan's Himawari Akaho (88) during a women's gold...
US rolls to women’s hoops gold medal in Bird’s last Olympics
Kevin Durant, left, and Khris Middleton take a selfie during the medal ceremony for basketball...
Middleton, Team USA win gold medal in men’s basketball
South Carolina's starting quarterback smiles ahead of the first day of fall camp when meeting...
Gamecocks’ ready for the first day of fall camp