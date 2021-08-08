‘The bigger thing we’re providing is hope:’ Back-to-School Bash at Dent Middle School provides haircuts and hugs

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Back-to-School bash for Richland County students took place at Dent Middle School Saturday afternoon, providing free haircuts, school supplies, and activities as students gear up for K-12 full-time face-to-face learning this year.

The event was hosted by Forward City Church, and Pastors Jackie and Travis Greene say they collected more than 1,000 bookbags filled with school supplies to hand out to kids of all ages.

“We’re just using school supplies as a tool to reach people in a deeper way, a more meaningful way, and help them move forward in life,” said Travis Greene.

The event also featured free haircuts for kids along with food and activities for families to connect and support one another as many students channel their nervousness into excitement for the upcoming year.

“This is my first year of being a freshman in high school, so it’s going to be a new environment and new opportunities,” said one Richland County student.

The Social Security Administration reports that the sudden closing of schools and separation of students from their friends during the pandemic may have continuing negative effects on students’ behavioral and emotional functioning. The Greenes say it’s important to connect with students as they embark on new journeys this school year.

“We know that we’ve gone through a trying time, be it COVID, virtual school, just all the different changes in life. And, the bigger thing we’re providing is hope, providing the opportunity to come together and connect,” said Dr. Jackie Greene. “Being able to look someone in the eyes and let someone know that they’re significant and that they matter, that’s what today is about.”

Greene says Forward City Church will continue partnering with local schools to host community events.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.