Two historic Columbia neighborhoods hosting annual Homes for Holidays Tour

Residents of the Shandon and Hollywood-Rose Hill neighborhoods will welcome guests on December 5.
Residents of the Shandon and Hollywood-Rose Hill neighborhoods will welcome guests on December 5.
By Connor Lomis
Published: Aug. 7, 2021 at 1:40 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Two historic Columbia neighborhoods will host visitors for the annual Homes for the Holidays Tour.

Residents of the Shandon and Hollywood-Rose Hill neighborhoods will welcome guests on December 5.

The event will feature homes decorated for the holidays.

Visitors can sample food from local restaurants, listen to holiday music, and learn and see the rich history and architecture of the unique homes.

The tour will take place from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Tickets will be available Sept.1 -- visit their website page for daily updates.

