Suspect in custody after high speed chase in Newberry Co.

The suspect, Maddox Bradford, of Georgia, drove away from deputies after they engaged his car when deeming it suspicious.
The suspect, Maddox Bradford, of Georgia, drove away from deputies after they engaged his car when deeming it suspicious.(Pixabay)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Aug. 7, 2021 at 2:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEWBERRY, S.C. (WIS) - Deputies brought a suspect into custody after a high-speed car chase in Newberry County.

The suspect, Maddox Bradford, of Georgia, drove away from deputies after they engaged his car when deeming it suspicious, deputies said.

Deputies say Bradford drove into a field and fled on foot near Wise’s Bar-B-Que House off U.S. Highway 76.

Maddox is wanted for a probation violation in Georgia.

Bloodhounds, deputies, and SLED are searching the area.

This is under investigation by the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

