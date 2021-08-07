Retired SCHP trooper finds kidney donor, his patrol school classmate

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - An S.C. state trooper plead for a kidney donor through social media. People from across the country offered to get tested to see if they were a match.

Little did he know, he would find his match right here in South Carolina, one of his classmates from patrol school.

“We’re brothers now,” retired SCHP Sgt. Darrell Smith said of his donor, John Dorroh. “We’re family.”

Smith, 49, was diagnosed with renal failure in Sept. 2019. He soon began daily dialysis treatments at home, spending nine hours every night bound to a machine that cleaned his blood.

Doctors told Smith he needed a new kidney and was told he could be waiting up to 10 years. He was placed on United Network for Organ Sharing list in several states.

“It was discouraging,” he said of getting that news after months of daily dialysis treatments. “Five to 10 years — that’s a long time.”

Smith kept his diagnosis and search for a kidney quiet. It wasn’t until he met a doctor whose life was saved by a kidney donation for Smith to start sharing his story. That’s when a social media post by Smith’s wife gained traction from people across the country.

A classmate of Smith’s, Dorroh, was one of those who saw the social media post.

Dorroh worked for SCDPS until 2016, and now is a transportation supervisor in Lexington School District 1 and a part-time officer with Pelion Police Department.

“I told my wife, I feel like there’s a calling,” Dorroh said after seeing the post. “Something’s telling me to go get tested to see if I’d be a match.”

Dorroh began the testing process in Dec. 2020 and in April got a call from the Medical University of South Carolina telling him that he was a match.

The two scheduled surgery for May 12.

Surgery (Darrell Smith)

Both came out of surgery fine, and Dorroh’s kidney is now functioning well in Smith’s body.

“We’re brothers now. We are brothers,” Smith said of Dorroh.

Dorroh says nothing compares to donating an organ to someone else.

“You can actually see the difference you’ve made,” said Dorroh, who before this was not even listed as an organ donor on his driver’s license. “So many times in law enforcement, you say, ‘I hope that person lives. I hope I got to them quick enough.’ You never really hear anything about it. But this is a story that doesn’t ever leave you.”

