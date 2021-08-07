One dead in single-vehicle Clarendon Co. collision

CLARENDON, S.C. (WIS) - A person died in a single-vehicle accident on I-95 Saturday afternoon in Clarendon County.

The collision occurred around 1:30 p.m. on I-95 northbound near the 104-mile marker, troopers said.

Troopers say the driver was driving a Ford pickup truck, drove off the left side of the road, and struck a tree.

The driver was pronounced dead on the scene.

South Carolina Highway Patrol continues to investigate the collision.

