One dead in single-vehicle Clarendon Co. collision
Published: Aug. 7, 2021 at 6:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLARENDON, S.C. (WIS) - A person died in a single-vehicle accident on I-95 Saturday afternoon in Clarendon County.
The collision occurred around 1:30 p.m. on I-95 northbound near the 104-mile marker, troopers said.
Troopers say the driver was driving a Ford pickup truck, drove off the left side of the road, and struck a tree.
The driver was pronounced dead on the scene.
South Carolina Highway Patrol continues to investigate the collision.
