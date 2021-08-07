SkyView
Gaston man charged with murder, shot wife to death

Alonzo Riley, 33, of Gaston killed his wife at their home in Gaston on Saturday, deputies said.
Alonzo Riley, 33, of Gaston killed his wife at their home in Gaston on Saturday, deputies said.(Lexington County Sheriff's Department)
By Connor Lomis
Published: Aug. 7, 2021 at 4:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - Lexington County deputies arrested a man accused of shooting his wife to death.

Alonzo Riley, 33, killed his wife at their home in Gaston on Saturday, deputies said.

According to arrest warrants, Riley is charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

“Based on the information detectives gathered at the scene on Sprahler Street, Riley used a handgun to shoot his wife, who was not armed, multiple times in the upper body,” Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said. “Riley was then seen leaving the scene by an off-duty police officer who lives nearby.”

After beginning the investigations, deputies said Riley came home with a handgun matching the caliber of shell casings recovered at the scene.

Riley was then arrested and taken to the Lexington County Detention Center. A magistrate judge denied Riley’s bond during a hearing Saturday.

