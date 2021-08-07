Blythewood plans to increase security, consequences to curb repeated vandalism at park

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Even on a rainy day, people in Blythewood still go to Doko Meadows Park to walk, jog, or play on the playground.

But for the time being, no one will be able to use the park’s athletic field, which is now partially torn up and in need of new sod.

“Their kids run over. They could twist an ankle, break a leg. Those are some pretty deep ruts over there this time,” Mayor Pro Tem Eddie Baughman said.

Baughman said someone drove a car through the field in broad daylight last Saturday evening, around 6:30 p.m., leaving muddy tears in the grass that will cost around $2,200 to repair.

The Richland County Sheriff’s Office, where the incident report was filed Tuesday, said the driver has been identified while the investigation remains open, but this is far from the first time someone has vandalized the field.

“It’s been an issue for over five years,” Baughman said. “We’ve had the security cameras up for five years, and I know we’ve had at least about 15 instances of vandalism here in the park in that timespan.”

Some of those cameras point right at the field, and signs warn would-be joyriders of 24-hour surveillance.

The town has also added more fencing and installed new gates that will stay locked up when the park is closed.

“It’s just frustrating for the people that live here to come and see the damage done, you know, time after time,” Baughman said.

Blythewood plans to upgrade its security measures even more at the park thanks to an extra $250,000 from the most recent state budget, secured by town resident and Democratic State Representative Kambrell Garvin, whose district covers Blythewood and part of northeast Columbia.

“The park is a place for the public, for all of the public to be able to go and to feel safe and to not have to worry about whether or not they’re going to walk or stumble on some vandalism or see something that’s unwelcoming,” Garvin said.

But if those additional measures are not enough to deter future vandals, Baughman said the council plans to impose more severe penalties as well.

Normally, he said minors are the ones responsible, and they usually come to an agreement with the town to pay restitution, which covers costs to make repairs, do community service, and take part in pre-trial intervention to avoid a criminal record.

“It’s just now, it’s getting to the point where I think we’re going to have to prosecute a little more severely, make the repercussions where you won’t do it again. Maybe people will see what’s going on, and they’ll think before they do it,” Baughman said.

