Sumter woman reported missing found safe

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter Police Department has located a 49-year-old woman who was reported missing.

Stacy Melissa Stevens, of Jasmine Street, was last seen at about 4 p.m. Wednesday leaving a business on South Pike West in Sumter.

Around 1 p.m. Thursday officials announced that she had been found safe.

