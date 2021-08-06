Sumter woman reported missing found safe
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 1:40 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter Police Department has located a 49-year-old woman who was reported missing.
Stacy Melissa Stevens, of Jasmine Street, was last seen at about 4 p.m. Wednesday leaving a business on South Pike West in Sumter.
Around 1 p.m. Thursday officials announced that she had been found safe.
