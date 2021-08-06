SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Sponsored
Advertisement

Sumter woman reported missing found safe

(Sumter Police Department)
By Connor Lomis
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 1:40 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter Police Department has located a 49-year-old woman who was reported missing.

Stacy Melissa Stevens, of Jasmine Street, was last seen at about 4 p.m. Wednesday leaving a business on South Pike West in Sumter.

Around 1 p.m. Thursday officials announced that she had been found safe.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

This comes in response to the recent rapid spread of the COVID-19 delta variant.
Columbia mayor issues state of emergency requiring masks in schools, day cares
All eastbound lanes are closed at mile marker 91 near the exit for Columbia Avenue.
I-26 east re-opens after tractor-trailer overturns near Chapin
Starting August 15, police in South Carolina will be able to write a ticket for someone driving...
New law targeting slow left lane drivers in SC goes into effect soon
Fairfield Co. Arrests
Deputies seize 100+ lbs of marijuana during Fairfield Co. arrests
Benjamin said city leaders should prepare for a court battle; he believes they have jurisdiction.
Columbia mayor, SC governor poised for face-off over mask mandates in schools

Latest News

Sen. Tim Scott says it will be ‘a few more weeks’ before police reform bill text finished
Sen. Tim Scott says it will be ‘a few more weeks’ before police reform bill text finished
Eric and Tangela Parker
Couple arrested in Arizona six months after deadly shooting at Hickory furniture plant extradited back to N.C.
The state of emergency will last for at least 61 days.
Columbia city leaders approve state of emergency, mask mandates in city schools
Doctors say working and staying active helps people stay sharp as they age. Lexington Medical...
Lexington nurse still going strong after 50 years of service